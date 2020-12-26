Faces of COVID: Beloved Muskogee cardiologist dies from virus after months of helping others survive it

Ong, a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, was a native of Cabanatuan in the Philippines.

He came to Muskogee in July 1979 and became an American citizen a few years later.

Ong dedicated his life in Muskogee to caring for residents from the rural areas and small communities nearby, said his daughter, Jasmine Ong.

The people of the area “meant everything to him,” she said.

“Even before the pandemic, he worked hundred-hour weeks. And he brought the same dedication to COVID patients, as well. At 76 years old, he was on his feet around the clock.”

She said that in her last conversations with her father before he got sick, he was “desperate” to persuade people to stay home, distance from others and wear a mask in public.

Ong was well cared for while a patient, justifying the pride he always had in his colleagues and fellow health care professionals, his daughter said.

“You are heroes. You are his people. Your work does him proud,” she said.

It was as a patient in the hospital that Ong first began experiencing respiratory distress.