Extra $300 in jobless payments won't be issued for 4 to 5 weeks, Oklahoma officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY - The federal government has approved Oklahoma's request to offer an additional $300 a week in federal assistance to unemployed Oklahomans.
State officials say it will be four to five weeks before the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission can start issuing the additional payments.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday it had approved the state's request for additional federal funds under the Lost Wages Assistance program to supplement state unemployment benefits.
President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order that made up to $44 billion available from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund to states to provide financial assistance to those who are unemployed.
Although proponents of State Question 807 were given the go-ahead to collect signatures, they say collecting the 177,958 signatures necessary to qualify for the ballot is unfeasible given the COVID-19 pandemic.
The owner of Ozark Materials River Rock faces a federal court contempt hearing next month on allegations that he has not lived up to the requirements of a June 2018 ruling that levied a $35,000 fine, $40,000 in attorney fees, plus a land restoration requirement.
Requiring mailed-in absentee ballots to be notarized in the November general election during the COVID-19 pandemic will disenfranchise many voters, according to testimony heard Wednesday in Tulsa federal court.
Adam Raymond Mason, 29, told an FBI agent and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police investigator he thought his daughter "was controlled by witchcraft" and that he "punched the victim, drowned her, then took her to a creek bed where he set her body on fire," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The state of emergency will be in effect within 45 days of the Nov. 3 general election.
People who camped out at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to try and resolve issues that have prevented them from receiving unemployment payments filed into the agency's building on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman