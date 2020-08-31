 Skip to main content
Extra $300 in jobless payments won't be issued for 4 to 5 weeks, Oklahoma officials say

People who camped out at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to try and resolve issues that have prevented them from receiving unemployment payments filed into the agency's building on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - The federal government has approved Oklahoma's request to offer an additional $300 a week in federal assistance to unemployed Oklahomans.

State officials say it will be four to five weeks before the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission can start issuing the additional payments.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday it had approved the state's request for additional federal funds under the Lost Wages Assistance program to supplement state unemployment benefits.

President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order that made up to $44 billion available from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund to states to provide financial assistance to those who are unemployed.

