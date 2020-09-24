Explosion kills child, injures 3 at home near Edmond; cause under investigation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — An explosion leveled a home shortly before 7 a.m. in northeast Oklahoma City on Thursday that left one child dead and hurt three other people.

Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said the father of the house, located on the 8000 block of NE 139th, sustained serious injuries while a minor male and the mother suffered burn injuries. All were taken to a local hospital.

Officials said initial indications are that the blast, which leveled the home and damaged others nearby, was related to a system that supplied the structure with propane gas. But other possibilities are being investigated.

Neighbor Patti Wommer said the father explained how he plugged in a coffee pot and "the house blew up."