Experts watch for potential summer COVID-19 surge as ER visits level off in Oklahoma

Emergency room visits have been back to normal levels in Oklahoma since late January after a precipitous drop at the start of the year, said Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network.

Kendrick said inpatient admissions have decreased substantially in the past two to three weeks. He called it a “good sign” as far as capacity for COVID-19 patients, as well as for hospitals looking to do more elective procedures now that the “immediate crisis” has passed.

“(Dr. Anthony) Fauci and others have commented that there’s likely to be another surge this summer, but we’ll wait and see about that,” Kendrick said. “As with all things that I discuss about the pandemic, it all has to do with the next variant and what it might bring in terms of resistance or virulence or transmissibility.”

MyHealth Access Network is a Tulsa-based health information exchange for Oklahoma that Kendrick estimates holds 80% to 85% of medical records in the state.

Kendrick noted that vaccine boosters begin to lose efficacy after four to six months.

“Every passing day the patients that are boosted and vaccinated are further — that is more days removed — from their last vaccine event,” Kendrick said.

The federal government has approved a second booster dose for people 50 and older and those who are younger than 50 but have high-risk conditions or are immunocompromised.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that the second booster shot be taken at least four months after the first booster.

The CDC recommends one booster shot for everyone age 12 and older if they received the Pfizer vaccine for their primary series and for everyone ages 18 and older if they received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Oklahoma’s case count is nearing the low point from a year ago, and Tulsa County already is there.

The seven-day average in Oklahoma as of Thursday was 147 cases per day, which is approaching the nadir of 99 in June after the winter surge of 2020-21. Tulsa County’s seven-day average was 21, besting its low of 23 from that same period.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma and Tulsa County are both at lows.

The state’s COVID hospitalizations were at 85 as of Thursday, compared to the previous low of 106 in June. Tulsa County was at 20 as of Thursday, lower than its nadir of 30 in March 2021.

