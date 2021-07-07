Experimental plane overturns, closing airport in Pryor, according to OHP

A small experimental plane overturned upon landing at the Mid-America Industrial Airport in Pryor early Wednesday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster, investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration were in route to look into the crash.

Foster said it appeared that a man who had built a single-propeller experimental plane in his garage was operating the craft “appropriately.”

The emergency call came in about 7:30 a.m. after the pilot lost control upon landing.

The pilot had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Foster said.

The airport was closed as OHP investigators took over at the scene, according to Foster.