Execution dates set for Julius Jones, other Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday set seven execution dates, including that of Oklahoma County killer Julius Jones.

Jones is set to die Nov. 18 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board last week recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute his sentence to life with the possibility of parole.

“The governor takes his role in this process seriously and will carefully consider the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation as he does in all cases,” said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman. “We will not have any further comment until the governor has made a decision."

Jones was sentenced to die for the 1999 slaying of Paul Howell in Edmond.

Jones' case has garnered national attention.