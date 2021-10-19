Execution dates need to be stricken, attorney says

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attorney for death row inmates challenging the state’s lethal injection process said execution dates should be stricken in light of a recent federal appeals court ruling.
On Friday, a federal court of appeals ordered that the Oklahoma death row prisoners be reinstated to the long-running federal lawsuit.
Oklahoma County convicted killer Julius Jones was among the six. Jones received the death sentence for the 1999 killing of Paul Howell, who was shot and killed in Edmond in front of his two daughters and sister.
Jones has an Oct. 26 clemency hearing and a Nov. 18 execution date.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled the district court erred in dismissing those plaintiffs while the lawsuit remained pending.
The district court ruled on Aug. 11 that the prisoners failed to specify an alternative execution method for their executions.
After some of the plaintiffs were dismissed, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office sought and was granted execution dates for them from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
In May 2020, the Oklahoma Attorney General told the court and plaintiffs that he would not seek execution dates for any party in the lawsuit while it was pending in district court.
“Now that the plaintiffs are back in the lawsuit, we expect the Attorney General to keep his promise and ask the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to vacate the scheduled execution dates,” said Dale Baich, one of the attorneys representing the inmates.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office on Monday had no comment.
Osage County killer John Marion Grant is the first set to die on Oct. 28. He was sentenced to die for the 1998 stabbing death of Gay Carter, a correctional worker. The Pardon and Parole Board declined to recommend him for clemency.
Oklahoma put executions on hold after the 2014 botched execution of Clayton Lockett and the execution in 2015 of Charles Warner using the wrong drug.
