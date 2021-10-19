Execution dates need to be stricken, attorney says

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attorney for death row inmates challenging the state’s lethal injection process said execution dates should be stricken in light of a recent federal appeals court ruling.

On Friday, a federal court of appeals ordered that the Oklahoma death row prisoners be reinstated to the long-running federal lawsuit.

Oklahoma County convicted killer Julius Jones was among the six. Jones received the death sentence for the 1999 killing of Paul Howell, who was shot and killed in Edmond in front of his two daughters and sister.

Jones has an Oct. 26 clemency hearing and a Nov. 18 execution date.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled the district court erred in dismissing those plaintiffs while the lawsuit remained pending.

The district court ruled on Aug. 11 that the prisoners failed to specify an alternative execution method for their executions.

After some of the plaintiffs were dismissed, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office sought and was granted execution dates for them from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.