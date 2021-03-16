'Exactly why we decided to kneel': Norman girls basketball team says announcer 'should be held accountable'

After being targeted with racist language, the Norman High School girls basketball team demanded accountability for the broadcast announcer who called them inflammatory slurs.

“I took a knee to stand against social injustice and racism,” Zya Vann, a freshman, said in a Monday news conference. “When I first read the news that our team was called the N-word, I was just in disbelief, and the broadcaster should be held accountable so something like this doesn’t happen in the future.”

In an incident drawing national outrage, announcer Matt Rowan was caught on a live microphone berating the girls with slurs when they kneeled during the national anthem before a state tournament game Thursday.

While live streaming on the NFHS Network, Rowan said he hoped they “get their ass kicked.” The NFHS said it has cut ties with Rowan and the crew broadcasting the game.