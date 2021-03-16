 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Exactly why we decided to kneel': Norman girls basketball team says announcer 'should be held accountable'
top story

'Exactly why we decided to kneel': Norman girls basketball team says announcer 'should be held accountable'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Bixby vs Norman

Norman players kneel during the playing of the National Anthem before the 6A girls state high school basketball championship game between Bixby and Norman on Saturday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Related content

Announcer who used racial slur against Norman basketball team 'cannot explain' comments, blames medical condition for outburst

Bill Haisten: Racist commentary pours poison on the joy of the state basketball tournaments

After being targeted with racist language, the Norman High School girls basketball team demanded accountability for the broadcast announcer who called them inflammatory slurs.

“I took a knee to stand against social injustice and racism,” Zya Vann, a freshman, said in a Monday news conference. “When I first read the news that our team was called the N-word, I was just in disbelief, and the broadcaster should be held accountable so something like this doesn’t happen in the future.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In an incident drawing national outrage, announcer Matt Rowan was caught on a live microphone berating the girls with slurs when they kneeled during the national anthem before a state tournament game Thursday.

While live streaming on the NFHS Network, Rowan said he hoped they “get their ass kicked.” The NFHS said it has cut ties with Rowan and the crew broadcasting the game.

Click here to read the rest of this story at oklahoman.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News