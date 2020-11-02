 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Oklahoma County jailer unlawfully punched naked female inmate, DA says

Ex-Oklahoma County jailer unlawfully punched naked female inmate, DA says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - Another Oklahoma County jailer has been charged with assault and battery.

Steven Blake Brewer, 30, of Norman, is accused of unlawfully punching a naked female inmate in the shower on Aug. 6.

He resigned Oct. 5 after being confronted with the results of an investigation.

The charge is the latest example of the difficulties facing the jail trust, which took over operations of the 13-story facility on July 1.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Voter guide 2020: What Oklahomans need to know before Election Day tomorrow

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News