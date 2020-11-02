Ex-Oklahoma County jailer unlawfully punched naked female inmate, DA says

OKLAHOMA CITY - Another Oklahoma County jailer has been charged with assault and battery.

Steven Blake Brewer, 30, of Norman, is accused of unlawfully punching a naked female inmate in the shower on Aug. 6.

He resigned Oct. 5 after being confronted with the results of an investigation.

The charge is the latest example of the difficulties facing the jail trust, which took over operations of the 13-story facility on July 1.

