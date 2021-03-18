Eufaula woman killed in head-on collision

A Eufaula woman was killed in a head-on collision in Eufaula early Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said a 2013 Volkswagon Jetta driven by a 36-year-old Eufaula woman crossed the center line on Oklahoma 9 east of Honeysuckle Road and hit head-on a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Stephanie Jane Heneha-Roubidoux, 30, also of Eufaula, around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

Both women were pinned in their vehicles, troopers said. Both cars' airbags deployed, but whether the women were wearing seat belts was not immediately known, troopers reported.

Heneha-Roubidoux was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old had leg injuries and was taken to a Muskogee hospital, the OHP reported.