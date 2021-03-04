Eufaula man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision on Oklahoma 9

A Eufaula man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision on Oklahoma 9 on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jacob Borba, 20, was driving east on the highway near Eufaula about 12:30 p.m. when an oncoming vehicle crossed the road's centerline, striking Borba's vehicle head-on, according to the report.
Borba was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, another 20-year-old Eufaula man, was stable but was flown to a Tulsa hospital, the report states.
The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 41-year-old Eufaula man, was in critical condition and was also flown to a Tulsa hospital, according to the report.
Troopers reported that each person involved was wearing a seat belt and that the airbags in both vehicles deployed.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
