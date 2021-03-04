Eufaula man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision along Oklahoma 9

A Eufaula man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision along Oklahoma 9 on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jacob Borba, 20, was driving east on the state highway near Eufaula about 12:30 p.m. when an oncoming vehicle crossed over the road's center, striking Borba's vehicle head-on, according to the report.
Borba was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, another 20-year-old Eufaula man, was flown to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition, the report states.
The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 41-year-old Eufaula man, was also flown to a Tulsa hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the report.
His condition at the time is under investigation, but troopers reported each occupant involved was wearing his seatbelt and that the airbags in both vehicles deployed.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
