Epic Charter Schools has grown into the largest school system in Oklahoma amid pandemic demands and increasing interest.
The virtual charter school counted 38,026 students on Wednesday and is adding 1,000 new students a day, said Shelly Hickman, assistant superintendent of communications. This exceeds the previous No. 1, Oklahoma City Public Schools, which predicts 34,867 students this fall. Tulsa Public Schools projects 34,405 students, not including sites for alternative schools and partnership programs.
The spike in enrollment began this month, Hickman said. If the current trend holds, administrators project a student body of 46,000 by Oct. 1.
The coronavirus pandemic forced traditional districts to embrace virtual learning as school closures hindered face-to-face classes. Many families opted for Epic despite the digital push from other schools.