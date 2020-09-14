EMSA sues vendor for $16 million, alleging profits exceeded contractual cap

OKLAHOMA CITY — EMSA filed suit in federal court in Tulsa seeking more than $16 million from vendor American Medical Response.
EMSA's attorney writes that AMR's annual profit, by contract, is capped at 10%. Proceeds beyond AMR's costs and profit must be returned to EMSA for ambulances and medical equipment, and to keep costs down for patients and taxpayers.
AMR has refrained from returning profits above the cap, said Steve Dralle, an AMR regional president, "until it could receive assurance from the federal government or a federal judge that it was being asked to do something that was lawful and appropriate."
EMSA's attorney, Kris Koepsel of Riggs Abney in Tulsa, said after AMR's profit exceeded 10% in four contract years, EMSA delivered a notice of default to AMR on Oct. 23, 2019.
Formally the Emergency Medical Services Authority, EMSA is a public trust serving about 750,000 Oklahoma City-area residents and about 1.1 million residents altogether in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!