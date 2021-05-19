Emergency crews working on breach at Lake Waxhoma Dam; water supply not in danger, officials say

Emergency crews are working to fix a leak at the Lake Waxhoma Dam near Barnsdall.

Osage County Emergency officials was notified of the breach this morning, Osage County Emergency manager Jerry Roberts said.

There is a 10-by-20-foot hole is under the concrete spillway near the top of the dame, Roberts said, and water is coming out under the spillway, not over the top of it.

Roberts said the Army Corps of Engineers and Oklahoma Water Resource teams are at the scene working on the leak.

He said they will pump the water out of the lake until the level is below the breach so water will stop flowing. Then, they will make temporary repairs while they work on a permanent solution to the leak.

He said they are not sure what the permanent solution will look like yet.

Roberts said while Lake Waxhoma is the city of Barnsdall's water source, the water supply is not in danger. He said the lake is about 30 feet deep near the breach, so there will still be enough water to supply the town even after pumping some water out.

Barnsdall, about 40 miles north and east of downtown Tulsa, has a population of about 1,200.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.