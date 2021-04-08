Elimination of state corporate income tax lacks support, Senate leader says

“We are living in a time that is uncertain financially,” Treat said. “Having come through COVID we are sitting very nicely financially as a state.

“But I need to remind you we cut the budget by $1.3 billion last year when it turns out we needed to cut it about $800 million. So, the $500 million of the billion surplus comes from cutting deeper than we had to last session.”

In addition, federal stimulus dollars are going to state agencies and individuals, Treat said.

Treat said he and his caucus do not believe elimination of the corporate income tax is appropriate at this time.

Treat said the corporate income tax is an unstable revenue source.

But about $90 million of it goes off the top, bypassing the state’s general revenue fund, to things like teachers’ retirement, he said.

McCall said the House is committed to tax relief that benefits all residents.

“With President Biden pushing to raise federal taxes, taxpaying Oklahomans and businesses will be very disappointed if the Republican State Senate does nothing to offset the upcoming Democrat federal tax hikes,” McCall said.

McCall said the House tax relief plan will stimulate the economy.