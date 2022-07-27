Eighth case of monkeypox confirmed in Oklahoma, state health officials say

An eighth case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Oklahoma, state health officials said Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May. The virus has been found in two residents of northeast Oklahoma and six from central Oklahoma, according to the state Health Department. The eight cases in Oklahoma are not related, spokeswoman Erica Rankin said.

Monkeypox, established in parts of central and west Africa for decades, was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May, when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo. In Europe, North America and elsewhere, the virus is spreading among people with no recent travel to Africa.

The World Health Organization on Saturday defined the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency, mostly a plea to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak.

Some experts have questioned whether an emergency declaration would help, arguing the disease isn't severe enough to warrant the attention and that rich countries battling monkeypox already have the funds to do so; most people recover without needing medical attention, although the lesions may be painful.

In the U.S., some experts have speculated whether monkeypox might be on the verge of becoming an entrenched sexually transmitted disease in the country, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV.

Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain. WHO's top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said this week that 99% of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98% involved men who have sex with men. Men who have sex with men, however, “should not be targeted, victimized or marginalized because of the outbreak," the European Union's health commissioner said.