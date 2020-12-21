Educators say in-person learning not safe, OEA survey indicates

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than a majority of those completing a recent Oklahoma Education Association survey said in-person learning is currently not safe.

Some 3,100 of the Oklahoma Education Association’s 31,000 members completed the survey earlier this month, said Doug Folks, an OEA spokesman. Membership includes teachers, support staff, administrators, retired teachers and students studying to become educators, he said.

The results were released Monday.

Nearly 63% said in-person learning was not safe, while 21% were unsure and nearly 17% said it was safe, said Alicia Priest, Oklahoma Education Association president.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last week that pre-K-12 teachers and support staff in direct contact with students would be moved into the second phase of the state's COVID-19 vaccination schedule, up from the third, in an effort to have all schools offer an in-person learning option in January.

Stitt said he was prepared to ask his appointees to the State Board of Education to require an in-person option. He appoints six of the seven board members. It was not immediately clear if the State Board of Education could issue the mandate.