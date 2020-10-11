Educator, attorney vie for Stanislawski's seat in Senate District 35

She said increasing the number of teachers can be done by waiving the cost of certification tests for educators who are already certified but want to add endorsements. Loan forgiveness and paid internships can also help increase the pool of teachers, Dossett said.

Her other issues include access to affordable, comprehensive health care and reducing crisis-level incarceration rates.

Baber said she will need some independent voters to secure the race.

“I can’t just plan on riding the coattails of the president or senators or whomever else is on the same ticket,” she said.

Baber said she has had to put some of her own money into it.

One of her top issues is the economy, which has suffered in the wake of COVID-19.

Baber said job creation and reopening small businesses will help the state deal with what is expected to be a large budget hole.

She is a former assistant U.S. attorney.

She said public safety and security are also top issues for her.