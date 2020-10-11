Educator, attorney vie for Stanislawski's seat in Senate District 35

OKLAHOMA CITY — The race for Senate District 35 pits Democrat Jo Anna Dossett against Republican Cheryl Baber.
The seat came open after state Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, termed out after 12 years.
Baber, 56, is an attorney and married with two children.
Dossett, 39, teaches English as a second language. She is married with two children. She is the sister of Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.
Dossett won her primary while Baber won her primary runoff.
Dossett said while the Republicans were holding a primary, she tried to obtain every Democratic and independent voter she could. Since then, she has been contacting Republican voters in a district that has 22,570 registered Republicans, 18,368 Democrats, 8,875 independents and 348 Libertarians.
“We have a specific number in mind we need, and we are going after it every day, every evening on doors, on phones and through mail,” Dossett said.
She said one of her issues is to increase the number of teachers in a state that is suffering a shortage.
She said increasing the number of teachers can be done by waiving the cost of certification tests for educators who are already certified but want to add endorsements. Loan forgiveness and paid internships can also help increase the pool of teachers, Dossett said.
Her other issues include access to affordable, comprehensive health care and reducing crisis-level incarceration rates.
Baber said she will need some independent voters to secure the race.
“I can’t just plan on riding the coattails of the president or senators or whomever else is on the same ticket,” she said.
Baber said she has had to put some of her own money into it.
One of her top issues is the economy, which has suffered in the wake of COVID-19.
Baber said job creation and reopening small businesses will help the state deal with what is expected to be a large budget hole.
She is a former assistant U.S. attorney.
She said public safety and security are also top issues for her.
She supports initiatives to reduce incarceration by focusing on fair sentencing and rehabilitation. But the state must not release violent criminals or give non-violent criminals unlimited chances to reoffend, Baber said.
The general election is Nov. 3.
