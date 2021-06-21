Education notebook: Area school districts set upcoming schedules

Dates and times: Two more area school districts set details Monday for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Berryhill Public Schools approved its 2021-2022 calendar. As approved, classes will start on Aug. 18 and are scheduled to end on May 24. Three inclement weather days are built into the west Tulsa district’s calendar.

Meanwhile, the board at Union Public Schools voted to utilize the same bell schedule from the start of the 2020-2021 school year with six different start times among its campuses.

The elementary schools will be in session from 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Classes will run from 8:10 a.m. to 3:11 p.m. at Union High School and from 8:15 a.m. to 2:57 p.m. for the Union Freshman Academy.

The Eighth Grade Center will be in session from 9 a.m. to 3:44 p.m. Meanwhile, the Sixth and Seventh Grade Center will have separate bell times for its two grades, with the elder grade in class from 9:05 a.m. to 3:47 p.m. and the younger grade in class from 9:35 a.m. to 4:17 p.m.

The first day of classes for Union Public Schools is Aug. 18.