Drumright woman, 35, dies after crash early Saturday in Payne County

Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash that left a Drumright woman dead early Saturday.

Felicia Bradley, 35, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 on North Norfolk Road near Cushing about 4:30 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road to the right, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said she overcorrected, sending the car off the other side of the road.

A passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Drumright, was ejected when the vehicle struck a tree. She was air-lifted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, according to troopers.

Bradley was pinned in the wreckage about two hours and was declared dead at the scene, troopers said. Neither woman was wearing a seat belt, the report states.

According to the report from troopers at the scene, an odor of alcohol was detected. Speed is listed as the cause of the crash.