Drumright reports service updates after 'catastrophic water break' early this morning

Drumright reports service updates after 'catastrophic water break' early this morning

Drumright residents on city water woke up Wednesday to no water pressure after a "catastrophic water break" was reported.

In a social media post, city officials said near normal pressure was returned by 8 a.m. to 80-90% of users.

The issue reportedly began around 6:15 a.m. with a break at the base of the city's water tower, according to the post.

A second water line break was reported near the Free Will Baptist Church, affecting an unknown number of customers.

Customers in the area of either break may remain without water, officials said, with repairs ongoing.

