Drumright police issue Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old woman

Drumright police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a missing 70-year-old woman. 

Molly Gregg, a white woman said to be wearing a green and white blouse, was last seen about 7 p.m. Saturday at Mexican restaurant along Oklahoma 33 near North 3520 Road in Cushing.

Gregg reportedly missed a dialysis treatment, and a physician told police that will cause her to suffer "rapid mental declination," according to the alert. 

Gregg was reportedly driving a light blue 2001 Lexus R33, Oklahoma tag CUSH36. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

