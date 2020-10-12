Drumright police issue Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old woman

Drumright police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a missing 70-year-old woman.
Molly Gregg, a white woman said to be wearing a green and white blouse, was last seen about 7 p.m. Saturday at Mexican restaurant along Oklahoma 33 near North 3520 Road in Cushing.
Gregg reportedly missed a dialysis treatment, and a physician told police that will cause her to suffer "rapid mental declination," according to the alert.
Gregg was reportedly driving a light blue 2001 Lexus R33, Oklahoma tag CUSH36.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!