Drumright man killed in Payne County crash

A Drumright man died in a Payne County crash on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Dustin Jussila, 42, reportedly ran a stop sign on south Chronister Road at Oklahoma 33 east of Cushing about 6:30 p.m. and collided with a truck that was westbound on the highway.
Cushing firefighters freed Jussila from his Honda CRV, and he was flown to a Tulsa hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers reported.
The driver of the truck, a 16-year-old boy also of Drumright, was treated at the scene.
Troopers reported that both drivers were wearing their seat belts and that their vehicles' airbags deployed. The weather reportedly was clear, and the roadway was dry.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
