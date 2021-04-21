 Skip to main content
Drumright man dies more than a week after crash in Creek County
  Updated
A Drumright man has died from injuries he received in a single-vehicle crash April 11, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

Randy Duren, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram on Oklahoma 16 about six miles east of Shamrock in Creek County when the crash occurred, troopers said. 

Duren had head and other injuries and was taken to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in critical condition. He died at the hospital on Tuesday, the OHP reported.

