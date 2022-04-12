Drowned child found in Lake Eufaula during search for missing boy, troopers say

A young boy has been found dead after a more-than-24-hour search started when he went missing from the Emerald Bay area of Lake Eufaula in McIntosh County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Tuesday evening.

The OHP had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Monday night for Zaiven Wyatt Howke, 4, who was last seen about 11 a.m. Monday at his home about a half mile from the Lake Eufaula shore near Checotah.

Troopers released a statement Tuesday about a drowned boy about the same age as Zaiven being recovered from the lake about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the same area where Zaiven disappeared.

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office later posted on Facebook that Zaiven was the boy who was found drowned.

"Unfortunately it is with great regret that we have to inform everyone that it did not turn out the way we hoped for," the post stated. "We would ask for you all to keep the family in your prayers."

Video from the area showed Zaiven running toward a dock on the lake; when he attempted to go around a locked dock gate, he fell into the water and never resurfaced, the OPH reported.

The boy was recovered by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's dive team in 7 feet of water about 42 feet south of the shore, troopers said.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, Checotah Police Department, Wagoner County Search & Rescue and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police aided in the search for the boy.