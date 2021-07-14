 Skip to main content
Driver at center of fatal head-on collision experienced medical event, troopers say
Driver at center of fatal head-on collision experienced medical event, troopers say

  • Updated
Two people have died from injuries they received during a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 64 in Muskogee County on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Bill Morris, 84, of Fort Gibson had a medical event while driving south on the highway near Smith Ferry Road about 5:40 p.m., and his 2008 Dodge 2500 pickup veered left of center, striking two northbound vehicles, an OHP report states. 

Morris was ejected and died at the scene, and the passenger of the second vehicle his pickup struck, Lula Bell Childs, 85, of Warner, was flown to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition. She died Wednesday, troopers reported. 

The driver in Childs' vehicle, a 55-year-old Oktaha woman, was flown to the same hospital in serious condition. 

The driver of the first vehicle Morris' pickup struck, an 18-year-old Keota woman, was taken to another Tulsa hospital in fair condition.  

Troopers could not discern whether any of the people involved were wearing seat belts. 

