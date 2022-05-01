Don't want long COVID woes? Consider the 'miserable' people and get vaccinated, OU doctor says

COVID-19 remains rather unpredictable, but through it all the vaccine has been safe and stayed effective at preventing acute complications and hospitalizations from the disease, according to Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer.

He pointed to a recent research finding that 43% of people reported some long-term symptoms after an acute COVID infection in a meta-analysis of 1.6 million people from 41 different studies across the globe. Fatigue was the most common symptom, at 23%, and memory problems were next at 14%, according to the article, published April 16 in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Bratzler urged unvaccinated people to consider the potential ramifications of long COVID as a reason to get vaccinated, not just the acute illness.

"Some of those people are quite miserable," Bratzler said. "That, in my opinion, is one of the biggest reasons to think about promoting your own vaccine-based immunity rather than getting the infection — so you don't get long COVID."

Bratzler focused much of his time during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's media briefing Tuesday by offering vaccine insights and discussing some of the latest developments.

He said many experts believe there will be a fall booster for COVID-19, which might be the second booster for a lot of the population. A popular assumption is that there will be a significant increase in COVID in the winter months, similar to other respiratory viruses.

Nonetheless, a "fairly substantial outbreak" ongoing in the Caribbean has shot another hole in the cold weather theory, Bratzler said. But perhaps that surge is fueled by outside travelers.

"We saw delta (COVID variant) in the summer of 2021 that was devastating — a highly deadly virus," Bratzler added. "So it's kind of broken a lot of rules here."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a second booster for individuals age 50 and older, as well as those who are younger and are immunocompromised or have other high-risk conditions.

Given the relatively low case counts in Oklahoma and the U.S. right now, one question is whether it might be prudent — if already eligible for another booster — to wait until the fall to get it.

Bratzler said he strongly recommends that high-risk people get the second booster now.

He also touched on an immunologic discussion about "attenuative maturation" that suggests the body's immune system response becomes more robust with more exposures.

Bratzler said a friend of his who works in vaccine research at the National Institutes of Health acknowledged that the evidence isn't strong that a second booster gives a lot of additional protection — fewer symptomatic infections over a relatively short period of time — but that there isn't a reason not to get one.

The concept is that repeated exposure to particular antigens or proteins from the virus — or that develop after vaccination — might improve and broaden the immune response to provide better protection against current and future variants, Bratzler said.

"There's quite a bit of literature on this topic now," Bratzler said. "Whether you've had COVID before or not, you should get vaccinated, because that repeated exposure continues to mature your immune response to the infection and probably gives you longer-term protection than you may see with either vaccination just by itself or the protection that you got because you had the infection acutely."

Along similar lines of strengthening immunity, Bratzler said there is emerging evidence from a number of studies that receiving a different mRNA booster might be a good idea. So a person should consider getting a Moderna booster if Pfizer was the priming series or vice versa.

He said switching to the opposite mRNA vaccine for boosters might provide additional protection.

"Even though the RNA inside the vaccine is identical in the two vaccines, the delivery mechanism is a bit different, presenting itself to the immune system differently," Bratzler said. "And it turns out that people get a bit of a different immune response to the two vaccines."

Bratzler said newer vaccines in the pipeline show some promise of additional protection, too — especially for those who have previously received the mRNA vaccines.

However, he added, the current vaccines are "holding up very well" in protecting against what matters most: complications and hospitalizations from the disease.

A large-scale CDC study published in late March evaluated vaccine effectiveness during the omicron wave.

Two shots of mRNA vaccine were 90% effective at preventing COVID hospitalizations compared to unvaccinated people; one shot of Johnson & Johnson and one shot of an mRNA vaccine was 78% effective; and two shots of Johnson & Johnson were 67% effective.

Vaccination "doesn't mean you won't get an infection, but your chance of having severe complications is dramatically reduced," Bratzler said.

The study found that one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was only 31% effective at preventing hospitalizations.

