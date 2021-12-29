Don't buy antibody tests as predictors of COVID-19 immunity, OU Health expert says

With a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 spreading across the U.S., commercial antibody tests can’t be relied upon to determine whether a person is protected, as the science isn’t advanced enough for an accurate interpretation of results.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said scientists don’t know what levels of antibodies equate to specific degrees of protection — if any at all. He said researchers also don’t know how well commercial antibody tests help patients understand their level of potential immunity to the virus.
“It turns out that all of these commercial tests for antibodies that a lot of people get obsessed with, quite honestly, don’t really predict whether or not you have good neutralizing antibody in your blood,” Bratzler said. “So I realize it’s kind of complex, but it’s important to think about.
“Just because you have antibodies in your blood doesn’t mean that you can eliminate the virus or keep the virus from replicating. We know that now.”
Bratzler explained that there are multiple types of antibodies. Anti-spike antibodies are induced by vaccines, while anti-nucleocapsid antibodies develop from natural infection. Either might be neutralizing, he said.
The only way to know whether neutralizing antibodies are present is to send a blood sample to a highly specialized research lab, where it will be combined with the virus to see if the blood plasma neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, Bratzler said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is evaluating the performance of commercial antibody tests and that antibody testing isn’t currently recommended to assess COVID-19 immunity after vaccination.
“We do not know if having SARS-CoV-2 antibodies protects someone from getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 again,” the CDC says. “Other studies are planned to learn more about SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, including how long the antibodies last (and) if they provide protection against getting infected again.”
Bratzler offered his presentation Dec. 21 in the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition’s regular briefing with reporters, during which the coalition raised concerns about “a little bit of a crisis probably looming ahead” for hospitals as omicron rapidly took over the dominant variant status from delta.
The group, all members of health care professional organizations in Oklahoma, is not meeting this week.
Bratzler said experts no longer urge people who recovered from COVID to donate blood, as convalescent plasma — blood rich with antibodies against COVID — didn’t actually seem to help patients fight the disease.
“Turns out it didn’t work,” Bratzler said. “We don’t do it anymore because that plasma has not been shown to improve patient outcomes.”
Bratzler said most blood donation centers test for anti-nucleocapsid antibodies — antibodies from natural infection that typically show up seven to 10 days after infection — so those tests don’t pick up antibodies induced by the vaccine.
Scientists don’t know how much protection is afforded by previous COVID-19 infection, he said, or how long that protection might last.
He referenced an antibody study in France published in the October 2020 edition of Frontiers of Microbiology that analyzed people who were hospitalized with COVID.
“They looked at blood neutralizing antibody levels, and what they found was the levels of those antibodies dropped off quite rapidly,” Bratzler said. “It peaked about two weeks after the infection, but then started declining fairly rapidly. So just because you’ve had COVID doesn’t mean that you have persistent neutralizing antibodies in your blood.
“In fact, when they tested asymptomatic people — people that have positive tests but not symptoms — 56% of them had no neutralizing antibodies. So there does seem to be some correlation of severity of illness. The sicker you are, the more likely you are to have some prolonged protection.”
Bratzler said a large CDC study of 201,000 patients from 187 hospitals in nine states published in November found that patients who recovered from COVID were 5.49 times more likely to be reinfected if they were unvaccinated than those who were vaccinated.
The importance of booster shots is underscored by how the omicron variant is changing the effectiveness of the primary series of vaccinations.
Bratzler said the omicron variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein — the protein targeted by the mRNA COVID vaccines to make the immune system recognize the virus. An open question is how effective the vaccine-induced antibodies will be at preventing the virus from attaching to human receptors.
He said vaccine-induced antibodies seem to drop in number about four months after receiving the initial series of mRNA vaccinations.
“So it doesn’t mean you’re not protected, but your antibody levels fall,” Bratzler said.
He noted that doctors don’t use antibody levels to diagnose, make treatment decisions or make vaccination recommendations.
“Be cautious interpreting anything based on antibody levels because they change over time, and we don’t know exactly how to interpret them,” Bratzler said, adding that he believes that future medical professionals will be able to make decisions such as whether to give booster shots based on antibody levels — just not yet.
