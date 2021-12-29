Don't buy antibody tests as predictors of COVID-19 immunity, OU Health expert says

“In fact, when they tested asymptomatic people — people that have positive tests but not symptoms — 56% of them had no neutralizing antibodies. So there does seem to be some correlation of severity of illness. The sicker you are, the more likely you are to have some prolonged protection.”

Bratzler said a large CDC study of 201,000 patients from 187 hospitals in nine states published in November found that patients who recovered from COVID were 5.49 times more likely to be reinfected if they were unvaccinated than those who were vaccinated.

The importance of booster shots is underscored by how the omicron variant is changing the effectiveness of the primary series of vaccinations.

Bratzler said the omicron variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein — the protein targeted by the mRNA COVID vaccines to make the immune system recognize the virus. An open question is how effective the vaccine-induced antibodies will be at preventing the virus from attaching to human receptors.

He said vaccine-induced antibodies seem to drop in number about four months after receiving the initial series of mRNA vaccinations.