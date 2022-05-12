Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to offer free books to kids every month in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A $2.5 million expansion of country music icon Dolly Parton’s literacy program could deliver a free book every month to any Oklahoma child age 5 and younger.
“I don’t know how to handle this,” a veteran trooper told the fresh academy graduate who was driving while a simultaneous OHP pursuit in the area monopolized radio airwaves.
Alligators are present in southeast Oklahoma, but their natural habitat is more than 230 miles south of Claremore.
In March, a VA reorganization study recommended closing the Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center when the new VA hospital planned for downtown Tulsa opens in a few years.
House Bill 3419, by Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, would combine components of the Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Tax Commission into a new division within the Office of Management and Enterprise Services called Service Oklahoma.
A fourth abortion bill is likely this week to be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who promised to make Oklahoma "the most pro-life state." Other relevant statutes go back as far as 1910.
Jimmie Dean Stohler, 69, is eligible for release as early as Friday. He was sentenced to life in the slaying of his friend's ex-girlfriend, shot in her chest with a poison-tipped arrow.
The bill specifies that stealing "tires, wheels, and catalytic converters" is third-degree burglary, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
This year, with Mother's Day and V-E Day falling on the same day, Sunday, May 8, it got me to thinking about the Caldwells, whose story I first heard from late Tulsan Bill Caldwell, the youngest of the family's five sons.
House Bill 2034, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, appears to be part of a larger national effort to shield fossil fuel industries from disinvestment by banks and other lenders.
Terry Nathan Hindman, 17, faces up to 17½ years in prison under the terms of a plea agreement.
