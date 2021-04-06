Doctor's office immunizations key to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, inequity as appointments go unclaimed

Some might not be ready nor comfortable to receive and administer it yet, he said.

"We strongly encourage providers still interested in being a pandemic provider to sign up as soon as possible," Reed wrote. "We agree that primary care providers are a key element to our strategy in continuing this vaccination program, and we need every willing provider to sign up as soon as possible."

Dr. Jean Hausheer, chair of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, during its weekly news conference Tuesday said the group is reaching out to physicians statewide to try to get them more involved in office settings or small groups for immunization to help ease vaccine hesitancy.

"I think that those questions that they have are important to get answered," Hausheer said. "For whatever reason — there's a whole list of reasons that they have, and some of them are really easy to cover — they just don't know who to go to."

With limited supply the state's rollout began by shipping out vaccine as quickly as possible to hospitals and local health departments to focus on priority groups. There has been enough supply the past several weeks to support large-scale vaccination events to efficiently immunize as many people as possible as the state opened up vaccine appointments to any Oklahoman starting March 29.