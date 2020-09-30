DOC suspends visitation due to COVID-19 outbreaks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Wednesday it was immediately suspending visitation at all state-run facilities.
The agency said the action was necessary to quell potential sources of COVID-19 infections and spread.
“Early in the pandemic, ODOC suspended visitation as part of a comprehensive plan to keep inmates and staff insulated from the virus,” the agency said in a news release.
“Understanding the importance of inmates’ contact with family, the agency initiated a scaled-back visitation model this summer when infections decreased across the state.
“However, ODOC recently declared numerous facilities ‘hot spots’ for COVID-19, once again necessitating the suspension of visitation.”
Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply are currently listed as hot spots, according to the agency’s website.
The agency lists a total of 3,634 positive tests, with 647 inmates currently positive.
Seven offenders have died after testing positive, of which three were confirmed to be related to the virus, according to the agency’s website.
Meanwhile, 53 staff members reported testing positive, with 249 being listed as recovered. Three staff members died after testing positive for the virus, according to the agency.
Last week, the agency announced it was going from voluntary to mandatory testing for staff. Twenty-five percent of the agency’s staff are to be tested weekly.
The agency also announced hazard pay for those working in hot spots. The pay was a $2 an hour increase.
The agency has reduced the number of prisons that are listed as hot spots.
Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft was recently removed from the agency’s hot spot list after hundreds of offenders recovered, said Justin Wolf, a DOC spokesman.
The agency and its telephone vendor are providing all inmates two, free 10-minute phone calls a week.
The agency said it will resume visitation as soon as possible.
