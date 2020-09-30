DOC suspends visitation due to COVID-19 outbreaks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Wednesday it was immediately suspending visitation at all state-run facilities.

The agency said the action was necessary to quell potential sources of COVID-19 infections and spread.

“Early in the pandemic, ODOC suspended visitation as part of a comprehensive plan to keep inmates and staff insulated from the virus,” the agency said in a news release.

“Understanding the importance of inmates’ contact with family, the agency initiated a scaled-back visitation model this summer when infections decreased across the state.

“However, ODOC recently declared numerous facilities ‘hot spots’ for COVID-19, once again necessitating the suspension of visitation.”

Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply are currently listed as hot spots, according to the agency’s website.

The agency lists a total of 3,634 positive tests, with 647 inmates currently positive.

Seven offenders have died after testing positive, of which three were confirmed to be related to the virus, according to the agency’s website.