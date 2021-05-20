Director of state's Public Health Lab and newly created Oklahoma Pandemic Center resigns

Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said in a statement Thursday that the decision to relocate the Public Health Lab has been "fraught with difficulties" from the outset, the newest of which is the leadership change.

"While we remain hopeful the Oklahoma State Department of Health can work through these ongoing challenges, we would once again like to underline how important it is to have a fully operational lab that can turn around tests quickly and accurately," Clarke wrote. "For some of our patients, these test results are truly a matter of life and death."

The Health Department announced in December that it was contracting out operations of the Public Health Lab and Oklahoma Pandemic Center to Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit subsidiary of the OSU Research Foundation.

Kenneth Sewell, president of Prairie One Solutions, said in a statement that Kayser agreed to stay on as lab director until a new clinical director is hired. Sewell said Prairie One Solutions will conduct a national search for both the Public Health Lab director and executive director of the Oklahoma Pandemic Center.

Stitt, in announcing the projects in October, called the day a milestone for public health response in the state by combining agriculture, human medicine, food safety and animal health.