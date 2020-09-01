DHS: Investigation fails to substantiate abuse complaints at Lawton Veterans Center

OKLAHOMA CITY - An investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services advocate general's office into a multitude of complaints of abuse and neglect at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center failed to substantiate any of the allegations, a spokeswoman for the agency said Monday.
Exactly what investigators found remains a mystery, however, because agency officials are refusing to publicly release a copy of its report.
"Oh, my gosh. That's awful. I figured they were going to try to sweep it under the rug," said Sue Forbis, who complained her husband, U.S. Army veteran Danney Forbis, 83, has been taken to the hospital three times since mid-March because of poor care at the veterans center.
She said the first two times were for serious infections he developed after being left sitting in his wheelchair in feces for prolonged periods of time. The last time he also had severe blood clots in his legs, she said.
