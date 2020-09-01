 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DHS: Investigation fails to substantiate abuse complaints at Lawton Veterans Center

DHS: Investigation fails to substantiate abuse complaints at Lawton Veterans Center

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
veteran Albert Bragg

Edith Bragg holds the hand of her husband, veteran Albert Bragg, at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center. Family members say they aren’t sure about the source of the bruising, but say Albert Bragg has fragile skin. Photo provided to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - An investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services advocate general's office into a multitude of complaints of abuse and neglect at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center failed to substantiate any of the allegations, a spokeswoman for the agency said Monday.

Exactly what investigators found remains a mystery, however, because agency officials are refusing to publicly release a copy of its report.

"Oh, my gosh. That's awful. I figured they were going to try to sweep it under the rug," said Sue Forbis, who complained her husband, U.S. Army veteran Danney Forbis, 83, has been taken to the hospital three times since mid-March because of poor care at the veterans center.

She said the first two times were for serious infections he developed after being left sitting in his wheelchair in feces for prolonged periods of time. The last time he also had severe blood clots in his legs, she said.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News