Despite high marks in distribution, minorities lag in COVID-19 vaccine access in Oklahoma

The Rev. Jamaal Dyer spent 15 days just before fall severely sickened with COVID-19. Dyer, pastor at Friendship Baptist Church on Tulsa's north side, said the experience made him gain a new perspective on life.

While he is not completely satisfied with vaccine accessibility for African Americans at this point, Dyer hopes elected officials will "do all they can to ensure that it's equally distributed."

He is scheduled to moderate a public forum Feb. 10, "COVID Vaccine and the Black Community Town Hall," featuring African American physicians and health care professionals.

"I know a lot of people are are a little leery of it," Dyer said. "I wanted to put together some Black doctors who have taken the vaccine. If Black people see reputable Black physicians who treat them and their children encouraging them to take it, they will be less apprehensive to take it."

