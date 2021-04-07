Despite additional COVID-19 cases and deaths in updated reporting, data jumps not indicative of virus proliferation, state says

Thousands more positive COVID-19 tests and deaths than would be considered regular were added to the state's data dashboard on Wednesday, but the state's top epidemiologist says it's not indicative of virus proliferation.

The jumps are the result of an error and data reporting changes, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor warned journalists on Tuesday that the coming weekly data upload would cause case numbers to appear artificially high.

The state on Wednesday reported a total of 441,906 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic's beginning, an increase of 3,542 from the last weekly update. And the state reported 6,669 investigated deaths, a jump of 1,716 from the last report.

Both data bumps were sure to catch attention, Taylor said, but neither, when placed into the context of when the positive tests or deaths were occurring, changes the state's interpretation of the data then or now.

About 1,300 of those positive tests surfaced sometime last week after data specialists determined that reports from one lab had not been integrated into the collective data for nearly six weeks, Taylor said.