The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help early Monday as they search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Henryetta.

Ivy Webster reportedly went to the McAlester area Saturday and did not return home when expected Sunday. "Now contact cannot be made with her," officials said in a social media post early Monday.

As the investigation continues, the Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call 918-756-4311 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, call 918-516-8332 or email info.ocs@okmulgeecounty.gov.

