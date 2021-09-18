Department of Corrections seek Tulsa man who walked away from LeFlore County facility

Oklahoma Department of Corrections authorities are currently searching for a Tulsa man who walked away from a LeFlore County facility.

Rodney Williams escaped the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a DOC news release.

Authorities indicated that Williams was discovered missing after a staff member found a dummy in his bed that was covered with a blanket.

He was seen about 1 p.m. during lunch with other inmates.

Video surveillance images are currently being reviewed to determine where Williams might have traveled, officials said.

Williams, 38, is a member of the Hoover Crip street gang and is serving a 15-year sentence on a trafficking a controlled dangerous substance conviction.

Anyone with information of Williams' whereabouts is asked to call 911.