 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Department of Corrections seek Tulsa man who walked away from LeFlore County facility
0 Comments

Department of Corrections seek Tulsa man who walked away from LeFlore County facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma Department of Corrections authorities are currently searching for a Tulsa man who walked away from a LeFlore County facility.

Rodney Williams escaped the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a DOC news release.

Authorities indicated that Williams was discovered missing after a staff member found a dummy in his bed that was covered with a blanket.

He was seen about 1 p.m. during lunch with other inmates.

Video surveillance images are currently being reviewed to determine where Williams might have traveled, officials said. 

Williams, 38, is a member of the Hoover Crip street gang and is serving a 15-year sentence on a trafficking a controlled dangerous substance conviction.

Anyone with information of Williams' whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News