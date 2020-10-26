Delaware County sheriff-elect's educational history focus of CLEET hearing

An investigation into whether Delaware County's sheriff-elect is allowed to take office may hinge on having enough credit hours.
Mark L. Berry, 60, appeared Friday before the Council on Law Enforcement and Education Training on allegations he falsified his CLEET application and regarding the validity of his high school diploma. No decision was made during the three-hour hearing.
According to Berry’s campaign materials and his resume, Berry was employed with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department from 2005 to 2012 and became CLEET-certified in 2008.
CLEET counsel Preston Draper said a decision centers on whether Berry’s 2005 Colcord diploma is valid. If not, Draper said, the case is about whether Berry knowingly falsified his records.
Berry completed a job application in 2005 stating he graduated from Grove Schools, though no date was provided. In a resume six years later, Berry said he graduated from Colcord in 1978. In campaign materials from 2016 and this year, Berry states he is a Grove graduate; he was pictured with the school's 1979 seniors in a yearbook. In the course of an investigation, a diploma for Berry was produced that appears to have been issued in 2005 by Colcord Public Schools.
In testimony Friday, Berry said he thought he graduated from Grove in 1979. He walked at commencement despite apparently being short at least one credit hour. Berry testified he did not review a packet of documents provided to him by district officials after the graduation ceremony in Grove.
Berry reportedly attempted to rectify the missing credit by taking a history class through an alternative education program; however, testimony Friday indicated that class was insufficient for Berry to fulfill the requirements for a diploma in 2005.
Colcord counselor Deena Blossom testified about Berry's Grove transcript, which due to the age of the document reportedly shows he lacked credits in math and science in addition to history.
In testimony Friday, Berry said he sought out the alternative education class in hopes he could earn a diploma from Colcord Public Schools after hitting a roadblock with Grove school officials in 2005. Berry also testified he had not completed a school enrollment form at that time.
Kathy Benson, a former Colcord school counselor, testified that she did not see Berry's work but was directed by the superintendent, now deceased, to prepare a diploma for Berry upon his completion of the alternative education course.
Joan Courtney, an instructor in that program, said Berry completed the home-based course in eight weeks. However, Colcord school officials testified no records could be located to show whether Berry completed the school's alternative education program, and no transcript for Colcord was found.
Draper was granted a request to Judge Jenna Owens for 10 days to file a brief in the case; a decision is expected later.
Requests for comment from attorney Brian Berry, a cousin of Mark Berry's, were not answered.
Berry won the Republican runoff race on Aug. 25 and was scheduled to be sworn into office on Oct. 1, after current Sheriff Harlan Moore announced his retirement effective Sept. 30. Amid the investigation into Berry, Delaware County commissioners advertised the interim position and eventually chose Mike Wilkerson, Berry’s opponent in the 2020 race, as interim sheriff to fulfill Moore’s term.
Randy Mitchell contributed to this story from Ada.
