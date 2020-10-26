Delaware County sheriff-elect's educational history focus of CLEET hearing

An investigation into whether Delaware County's sheriff-elect is allowed to take office may hinge on having enough credit hours.

Mark L. Berry, 60, appeared Friday before the Council on Law Enforcement and Education Training on allegations he falsified his CLEET application and regarding the validity of his high school diploma. No decision was made during the three-hour hearing.

According to Berry’s campaign materials and his resume, Berry was employed with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department from 2005 to 2012 and became CLEET-certified in 2008.

CLEET counsel Preston Draper said a decision centers on whether Berry’s 2005 Colcord diploma is valid. If not, Draper said, the case is about whether Berry knowingly falsified his records.

Berry completed a job application in 2005 stating he graduated from Grove Schools, though no date was provided. In a resume six years later, Berry said he graduated from Colcord in 1978. In campaign materials from 2016 and this year, Berry states he is a Grove graduate; he was pictured with the school's 1979 seniors in a yearbook. In the course of an investigation, a diploma for Berry was produced that appears to have been issued in 2005 by Colcord Public Schools.