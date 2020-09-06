Delaware County man dies after two-vehicle collision near Grove

A Monkey Island man died Saturday evening after a two-vehicle collision on Oklahoma 125.
Rickey Maxson, 67, of Monkey Island, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at a Pryor hospital, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Maxson was driving a 1947 Jeep vehicle when he was involved in a collision with a 2017 Porshe vehicle, according to the report. The collision occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Oklahoma 125, about 2 miles west of Grove.
What happened during the collision and its cause remain under investigation, according to the report. Maxson's condition at the time of the collision also remains under investigation.
The Jeep vehicle was not equipped with seat belts or airbags, according to the report.
