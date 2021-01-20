'Definitely slowed down': COVID-19 peak might be past, but variant likely already in Oklahoma, experts say

Oklahoma's COVID-19 surge might finally have peaked, or perhaps could be entering a plateau phase.

What happens next, though, still isn't certain. Dr. Jennifer Clark said the more contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed in at least 20 states so far presents an unknown variable.

Clark said cases across the globe and U.S. appear to be trending downward, or at least plateauing. In Oklahoma, COVID-19 hospitalizations have stabilized. The rate isn't sustainable long-term, she said, but they are at a more manageable level of late.

So has COVID's worst surge in Oklahoma hit its peak?

"It's hard to say. I'm not willing to bet my children's life on it yet that we have peaked and are coming down," Clark told her Zoom audience Wednesday during her weekly Project ECHO session on COVID data. "But things have definitely slowed down."

Clark said epidemiologists projecting the pandemic's course are unsure what the new COVID variant might do, even though indications are the vaccines will still be effective against it.

She cautioned that if infections skyrocket like they did from the new variant in the United Kingdom, there could be problems here.