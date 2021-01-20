'Definitely slowed down': COVID-19 peak might be past, but variant likely already in Oklahoma, experts say

However, Oklahoma still compares poorly nationally in three COVID metrics tracked by the federal government.

In each of the past seven days for which data were available, the state ranked between No. 3 and No. 6 for new cases per capita; No. 1 for test positivity; and either No. 2 or No. 3 in confirmed COVID hospitalizations per inpatient bed.

Clark said there isn't any wiggle room with the state's ICU capacity, with most hospital regions holding single-digit availabilities at any given time.

The record for confirmed COVID patients in ICUs is 501 reported Dec. 30, which the state nearly eclipsed recently with 499 reported Friday.

That ICU figure was at 474 on Tuesday, with overall COVID hospitalizations at 1,776.

"If we were to go back up closer to that 2,000 (hospitalization) mark for a sustained period of time we would definitely be kind of blowing through these scarce resources that we're already dealing with," Clark said.

As the last lagging indicator, Oklahoma's death rate is still increasing. But Clark expects that figure to come down if it follows patterns.