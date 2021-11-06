Death row inmates tell federal appeals court Oklahoma execution was 'latest debacle'

"In assessing Appellants’ likelihood of success, this Court can and should take judicial notice of the facts of Mr. Grant’s execution last week, facts which will continue to be developed and already cast serious doubt on the State’s ability to conduct humane executions," they wrote in the legal brief filed Wednesday.

Corrections Department Director Scott Crow last week described the media witness accounts as embellished. He said John Grant was dry heaving, not convulsing.

"There have been comments regarding the number of times the inmate convulsed or dry heaved on the table," Crow said.

"By my estimation, the number of times is less than 10. There are some that have indicated it was two dozen. From my vantage point, I didn't see that."

Executions in Oklahoma are carried out at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Scheduled next is Jones, 41, who was convicted of murder for a 1999 fatal shooting during a carjacking in Edmond. His execution is set for Nov. 18.

At a clemency hearing Monday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended in a 3-1 vote that his sentence be changed to life in prison.