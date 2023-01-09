Death row inmate sues Oklahoma DOC over minister's access during execution

Gregory W. Gardner, a Colorado attorney representing Eizember, said an opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court allows a spiritual adviser not only to be present in the chamber during the execution, but also to touch the offender and pray out loud.
Hood said Eizember was told last week by prison officials that his request to have Hood in the chamber with him had been denied.
Hood said prison officials deemed him to be an activist.
Hood said the only reason he can be denied is if he were a security threat.
“I have a long history of activism and social advocacy,” Hood said. “Well, according to the standard the DOC has set and Director Harpe, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would not be allowed in the (execution) chamber in Oklahoma.”
Hood said that for months he has been able to visit and interact with inmates on death row. He said he signed a document saying he would follow the agency’s rules.
“The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is tasked with professionally carrying out the orders of the court in accordance with state statute, ensuring the dignity of all involved,” said Josh Ward, a DOC spokesman. “Out of respect for the families of victims, ODOC will not allow the outbursts of activists to interfere, regardless of that activist’s declared role in this process."
Ward said Hood has been arrested for similar outbursts in other states, "demonstrating a blatant disregard for the experiences of victims’ families and the solemnity of the process." He cited DOC policy in offering Eizember access "in the time leading up to his execution" to Hood, who would be invited to witness the execution via a closed-circuit video feed.
Hood, who lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, said he has been arrested three times in his life for protesting.
“They are making this sound like I have been convicted of murders,” he said, adding that they were peaceful protests by a national activist.
The suit seeks a declaration that Hood must be allowed to participate or for the issuance of an injunction prohibiting the execution until he is allowed in.
Eizember was subject to one of the largest manhunts in Oklahoma history following the slayings.
He was apprehended after kidnaping another couple and beating them.
He was pursing his ex-girlfriend, Kathy Biggs, who now goes by Smith. Biggs had protective order against Eizember.
He shot Biggs' son and beat her mother. Both survived.
