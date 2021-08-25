Death penalty sought against man accused of slaying brother, 5 children in Muskogee

Prosecutors are planning a death penalty case against the man accused of slaying five children as well as his brother in Muskogee.

The Muskogee County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday its intent to seek the death penalty against Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, charged with six counts of murder in the Feb. 2 shootings.

Pridgeon has been held without bond in the deaths of Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.

He is also accused of killing his brother, Javareon Lee, as well as shooting the children's mother inside a home in the 900 block of East Indiana Street in Muskogee.

Pridgeon's defense has signaled its intent to draw attention to his mental health; in a 2019 felony assault case, he initially received a deferred sentence following a mental health evaluation.

District Judge Bret Smith accelerated that case to a conviction earlier this month and ordered Pridgeon to serve a 10-year prison sentence in the matter.