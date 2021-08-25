 Skip to main content
Death penalty sought against man accused of slaying brother, 5 children in Muskogee
Death penalty sought against man accused of slaying brother, 5 children in Muskogee

  • Updated
Prosecutors are planning a death penalty case against the man accused of slaying five children as well as his brother in Muskogee.

The Muskogee County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday its intent to seek the death penalty against  Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, charged with six counts of murder in the Feb. 2 shootings.

Pridgeon has been held without bond in the deaths of Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.

He is also accused of killing his brother, Javareon Lee, as well as shooting the children's mother inside a home in the 900 block of East Indiana Street in Muskogee.

Pridgeon's defense has signaled its intent to draw attention to his mental health; in a 2019 felony assault case, he initially received a deferred sentence following a mental health evaluation.

District Judge Bret Smith accelerated that case to a conviction earlier this month and ordered Pridgeon to serve a 10-year prison sentence in the matter.

First Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards and District Attorney Orvil Loge argued Wednesday that Pridgeon should face capital punishment on the following grounds: that Pridgeon knowingly created a risk of death to more than one person; that the homicides of each person were "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel"; and "there exists a probability" Pridgeon will be a continuing threat to society if ever released.

The court earlier this year appointed Pridgeon's counsel with the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System; records show the office has experience handling death penalty cases.

Defense attorney Gretchen Mosley, in support of her assertion Pridgeon has "serious" mental health needs, referred during her preliminary hearing closing argument to statements Pridgeon made during his arrest about "seven chakras" and suspicion of government.

She also claimed Pridgeon attacked Lee as a reaction to Lee having a role in what happened to the children. The state, however, argued Pridgeon was the only adult in the house who left unharmed.

Loge said during his preliminary hearing arguments that the children's mother, who was injured in the altercation, also testified about seeing Pridgeon in the residence with a weapon.

Body worn camera footage from Muskogee Police revealed Pridgeon initiated a short foot pursuit that entailed one officer firing a shot at him after he attempted to run away with what they said was a gun in his right hand.

Pridgeon is heard telling an arresting officer to "Watch over y'all kids, man" and to "Look up meditation, seven chakras, real s---."

Also in the provided footage, an officer who directs Pridgeon to show his hands and walk backward is heard saying that “we have blood on the suspect.”

Smith, who had ordered partial release of the video footage, also ordered the closure of nearly all of Pridgeon's preliminary hearing to the public. A World reporter who attempted to observe testimony was told the judge was also hearing evidence at the same time in a deprived-child matter involving surviving children.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has since filed a pro bono petition on behalf of the Muskogee Phoenix arguing for the court to release preliminary hearing transcripts to the newspaper and other media.

Pridgeon will return to court Sept. 2 for arraignment, during which the court will also evaluate whether to make the preliminary hearing transcript available to media.

Bodycam footage made public by a judge shows Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, being apprehended Feb. 2, 2021.
+1 
Pridgeon perp

Jarron Pridgeon, 25, has been in custody since Feb. 2 in the deaths of his brother, Javareon Lee; Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.

 SAMANTHA VICENT, Tulsa World file
+1 
Pridgeon mug

Pridgeon

 Muskogee County Sheriff's Office

