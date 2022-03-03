Data breach may have exposed personal information of Oklahomans on disability aid waiting list

OKLAHOMA CITY — A data breach may have exposed the personal information of thousands of Oklahomans on the state’s disability aid waiting list.
Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.
If all goes to plan, Oklahomans will no longer go to a tag agent or the Department of Public Service for a driver's license or a car tag. They'll go to something called Service Oklahoma.
He spoke by phone as his former chief of staff Luke Holland held a press conference announcing his candidacy for the seat. Inhofe has COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, Holland said.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin has thrown his hat into the ring for the U.S. Senate seat, announcing via a video on Twitter at noon Saturday that he is in the race.
Calls and messages to Inhofe's staff were not returned Thursday afternoon following New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin's tweet that he had heard that the 87-year-old Republican was about to announce his retirement plans.
The CDC's county-level tool uses new cases reported, new hospital admissions and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients; THD's risk map relied on active cases in each ZIP code.
“There is not a review of the books that is happening, just the standard processing of citizen complaints,” a spokeswoman for the attorney general said Thursday. #oklaed
"We're in a very different place now. … We just need to make sure that people — particularly those who are at risk of complications — seek out those treatments as early as they can if they get infected," Dr. Dale Bratzler says.
A purchasing director at OMES made the latest secrecy determination in a memo Jan. 7, one day after the federal government finalized rules for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.
The company, McCullough Building Owners LLC, alleged to police on Friday that Richard Larabee had embezzled the money while working as the McCullough Building's property owner.
