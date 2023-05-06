OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly minted Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s handling of a high-profile death penalty case set off alarm bells in some prosecutor’s offices across the state.

They believe a victims’ family was treated poorly and that he is neglecting his duty.

Shortly after taking office, Drummond hired former district attorney and former Republican lawmaker Rex Duncan to review the case of Richard Glossip.

Glossip was twice convicted and sentenced to die for the 1997 death of Barry Van Treese, who owned an Oklahoma City motel where Glossip worked. Justin Sneed, a motel handyman, testified that Glossip hired him to kill Van Treese, something Glossip denied.

Sneed got a life without parole sentence for his testimony against Glossip.

Glossip had been scheduled to be put to death on May 18 despite arguments he did not receive a fair trial, but a U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday blocked Glossip's execution.

Duncan’s 19-page report noted numerous trial and appellate defects in Glossip's case. He recommended a new trial.

Duncan was paid under a $120,000 contract, of which $30,000 was for the report, according to a Drummond spokeswoman. Duncan is on retainer for a year with Drummond’s office to handle events including when a local prosecutor recuses from a case.

Duncan is a Drummond childhood friend and $4,400 donor to his campaigns.

For decades, staff at the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office have represented victims at clemency hearings, arguing for the death penalty to be carried out.

But in a highly unusual move, Drummond personally appeared at the April 26 clemency hearing and advocated for a clemency recommendation, which failed on a 2-to-2 vote after one member recused.

“Based on the complete record including the new evidence that the jury did not hear, it would represent a grave injustice to execute a man whose trial conviction was impugned by a litany of errors, that when taken in total would have created reasonable doubt,” Drummond wrote.

Drummond ceded his remaining time to an out-of-state anti-death penalty firm, Reed Smith, that did a report at the request of lawmakers that attempted to tear apart the conviction. Dozens of lawmakers have advocated on Glossip’s behalf.

The 343-page report was released in June 2022.

The firm’s website said it is attempting to shed light on issues about the death penalty in the state of Oklahoma and the country as a whole.

Prosecutors say Drummond’s ceding of his remaining time to the firm’s attorneys left the family in the untenable situation of not having an attorney pick apart the defense’s case.

“His (Drummond’s) statement at the Pardon and Parole Board meeting didn’t really fit with what our impression of what was going to happen,” said Derek Van Treese, the victim’s son.

Van Treese, who spoke at the hearing, called Drummond’s actions a betrayal of the family’s respect. He said the Pardon and Parole Board clemency hearing provided two sides for the defense and no one acting as prosecutor.

The family was given time to speak at the hearing.

“We have always been reliant on our Attorney General’s Office to zealously advocate on behalf of the victims of those crimes, as well as upholding the rule of law,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kuntzweiler, who attended the clemency hearing. “The attorney general’s actions have certainly given me pause, and I am going to make inquiry of the attorney general as to what his intentions may or may not be with regard to Tulsa County cases.”

Former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said after the courts and Pardon and Parole Board have denied relief, Drummond needs to follow the law and pursue the jury’s decision.

He accused Drummond of giving anti-death penalty advocates fodder to attack the death penalty.

In 2016, Oklahomans approved State Question 776 dealing with methods of execution. The vote was 942,504 for the measure and 477,717 against it.

Mike Fields — district attorney for Canadian, Grant, Garfield, Kingfisher and Blaine counties — is among those prosecutors who showed up at the clemency hearing because they felt the Van Treese family was not going to be represented and to show support.

Fields said that in 2018, the voters amended the state constitution to include the rights of victims. It is called Marsy’s Law.

“In that constitutional amendment, it specifically states victims’ rights are to be protected in a manner no less vigorous than the rights of a defendant,” Fields said.

He said the way Drummond handled the hearing ensured that the family would not have an attorney present to counter point by point the claims being made by Glossip’s lawyers.

“And in doing so, I believe he violated their rights under the Oklahoma Constitution,” Fields said.

Fields said he understood why the Van Treese family felt like it had been stabbed in the back.

“He can have whatever personal opinion he wants to have,” Fields said. “There are ways he could have handled the way it was conducted and done right by the Van Treese family. That is what I take exception to. That concerns me going forward.”

Jason Hicks — district attorney for Caddo, Grady, Jefferson and Stephens counties — said a recent Court of Criminal Appeals decision denying relief said the issues raised by Glossip are not new, adding that multiple attorneys and courts have looked at the case.

“This court has thoroughly examined Glossip’s case from the initial direct appeal to this date,” according to the April 20 Court of Criminal Appeals opinion. “We have examined the trial transcripts, briefs, and every allegation Glossip has made since his conviction.

“Glossip has exhausted every avenue and we found no legal or factual ground which would require relief in this case.”

Drummond said his objective it to seek justice.

He said he ceded his time to Reed Smith attorneys at the request of members of the Legislature, though he confirmed there is no law that requires lawmakers to be represented in a clemency hearing.

He said he visited several times with members of the Van Treese family and they were well-aware of how the hearing was going to go.

He said he has carefully reviewed Marsy’s Law before the hearing and ensured the family would have a full 20 minutes to speak.

He said Duncan is a highly skilled former district attorney with years of experience. He said Duncan is also a distinguished combat veteran.

Drummond said the person who brutally murdered Barry Van Treese will be in jail for the rest of his life.

“I have reviewed every death penalty case for which there is a defendant on death row and in every occasion, with the exception of Glossip, I feel like it was justly adjudicated and I support the death penalty and their execution,” Drummond said.

Don Knight is Glossip’s attorney.

“I think they are afraid that if he doesn’t support this conviction, there are other convictions he may not support,” Knight said. “I think if anybody looks at this conviction and looks at the Reed Smith report and the report from Rex Duncan, they will see so many problems with this conviction.

“Attorney General Drummond is a courageous man and smart man, and he can see a terrible conviction.”

Meanwhile, newly elected Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna recently instituted policies and created a Capital Case Review Committee, made up of experienced homicide prosecutors, to determine when the death penalty would be considered an appropriate punishment in homicide cases. The new capital punishment procedures are based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice, Behenna said.

Under those policies, Glossip’s case would not qualify for the death penalty, she told the Pardon and Parole Board in an April 25 letter.

Behenna said it wasn’t until she took office that she realized the District Attorney’s Office didn’t have any policies, protocols or guidelines to determine when a prosecutor should seek the death penalty.

“Everybody just needs to be treated equally,” she said. “If there aren’t policies and guidelines, I fear that sometimes emotion might drive decisions rather than facts.”