Damage from 5 tornadoes surveyed across northeast Oklahoma after Sunday storms
101421-tul-nws-tornadoratings-p1

Debris left by a tornado on Sunday night was scattered at the Coweta High School baseball field on Monday. The National Weather Service determined that the tornado was an EF1, with winds of 110 mph.

 Michael Noble Jr. Tulsa World

Five tornadoes were confirmed by National Weather Service surveyors after Sunday's severe storms produced damage across northeastern Oklahoma.

A squall line produced several tornadoes that night, with damage assessed by National Weather Service surveyors on Monday and Tuesday.

After the first touchdown in Beggs, about 10:05 p.m. Sunday, the violent storm moved toward Bixby, where a tornadic debris structure was detected by radar; however, surveyors could find no access roads to assess the damage southeast of Bixby.

The survey team was unable to find storm damage in central Wagoner County, where radar reportedly had indicated the likelihood of a tornado. "Additional surveys may be needed, and data will continue to be reviewed for this event," according to a report from the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Preliminary reports from survey teams are subject to change pending final review.

Here are the times and locations of detected tornadic activity:

• 10:05 p.m., Beggs (Okmulgee County): EF0, peak winds 80 mph. Large trees were snapped, and several homes had roof damage. 

• 10:30 p.m., Bixby area: EF rating unknown (surveyors unable to assess damage)

• 10:45 p.m., Coweta (Wagoner County): EF1, peak winds 110 mph. Numerous homes and several businesses were damaged, as well as several buildings at the high school. Trees and power poles were blown down, and several outbuildings were destroyed.

• 11:30 p.m., Webbers Falls (Muskogee County): EF1, peak winds 110 mph. "The tornado damaged homes, destroyed outbuildings, snapped and uprooted numerous trees, and blew down numerous power poles."

• 12:10 a.m. Monday, Eucha (Delaware County): EF1, peak winds 105 mph. Trees were snapped and uprooted.

Featured video: News conference with city of Coweta officials after Sunday storm

Coweta city officials discuss damage from Sunday's storm; including the impact, school status, and restoration efforts underway
