OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he might call for an audit of the contract between Swadley's Bar-B-Q and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, but he may not have to because Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater already has.
Just In
DA requests forensic audit in Swadley's deal with Tourism as part of criminal probe
- Dave Cathey The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Kevin Stitt and 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin were among the first to submit their paperwork.
Also the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency, appointed by Donald Trump, Pruitt has filed to campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment
His request would expand economic incentive programs to attract a specific, unnamed company, as well as companies considering Oklahoma in the future.
Echoes of Epic Charter Schools' former management structure sinks application for new Oklahoma virtual charter school
The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board balked after learning that 57% of OK taxpayer dollars for a proposed new school called Scissortail would be paid to outside school management outfit. #oklaed
The governor said Wednesday he was looking forward to spending more time with the former president during his inaugural visit to Trump's club in Florida.
In debating a $698 million incentive package to lure a $3 billion to $5 billion electric vehicle battery factory to Pryor, no one in the Oklah…
ER visits have been back to normal levels in Oklahoma since late January, a "good sign" as far as capacity for COVID-19 patients with the "immediate crisis" passed, says one local doctor.
Former Kay County corrections officer convicted of facilitating white supremacist assault on Black inmates
Former jailer Matthew Ware, 53, was convicted of willfully depriving two pretrial detainees of their right to be free from a corrections officer’s deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of serious harm and of willfully depriving a third pretrial detainee of the right to be free from a corrections officer’s use of excessive force.
Oklahoma's near-total ban on abortion is expected to go into effect this summer. "I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hit my desk," Stitt said Tuesday upon signing SB 612.
Senate Bill 1860, by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, was sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on a 72-21 vote. If signed by Stitt, House sponsor Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan said, the bill will require greater pricing transparency by the third-party pharmacy benefit managers that administer most group prescription plans.