DA requests forensic audit in Swadley's deal with Tourism as part of criminal probe

Swadleys Foggy Bottom Kitchens

The OSBI launched an investigation five days before the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency released a report showing millions of dollars paid to Swadley's Bar-B-Q in its contract to operate Foggy Bottom Kitchens in state parks. The money covered monthly management fees, annual losses and general contracting for Swadley's to renovate and operate state property into Foggy Bottom Kitchens at six state parks and one that never came to fruition.

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he might call for an audit of the contract between Swadley's Bar-B-Q and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, but he may not have to because Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater already has.

