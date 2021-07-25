D.C. Digest: Mullin defends Capitol Police officer who fatally shot rioter inside Capitol building

No choice: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin has been a steadfast supporter of former President Donald Trump. He twice voted against Trump's impeachment and once against accepting the electoral votes that replaced Trump with Joe Biden.
But Mullin is not going along with Trump's vilification of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed rioter Ashli Bobbitt as she tried to break into the House of Representatives chamber.
"He was doing his job," Mullin says in a C-SPAN interview airing at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "He got put in a situation where he had to do his job because there were (House) members still in the balcony. And if you're going to present your weapon ... and give commands and they still don't listen and they still approach, you don't have a choice. Either you have to at that point discharge your weapon in ... self-defense or that weapon is going to be taken away from you, it's going to be used on you and put all of our lives in danger, too."
Trump recently hailed Bobbitt as "innocent" and a "wonderful, incredible woman" who did nothing wrong. Some Trump supporters portray Bobbitt as a martyr.
But Mullin, who was on the House floor at the time of the attempted break-in and tried to convince some of the rioters to stop, backed the officer, whose name has never been released.
"He was the last person in the world who ever wanted to use force like that," Mullin says in the interview. "After it happened, he came over. He was physically and emotionally distraught. I actually gave him a hug and I said, 'Sir, you did what you had to do.'
"And I mean that."
Defense dollars: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe proclaimed himself satisfied with the defense bill reported out of the Senate Armed Services Committee 23-3 last week.
The bill includes his amendment increasing defense spending 3%, as opposed to the flat budget requested by President Joe Biden, and quite a few goodies for Oklahoma's military bases.
One thing not in the bill is F-35 jets for Tulsa's Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing. Instead, Inhofe negotiated upgrades to the Air Force's F-16 fleet to assure the 138th's continued mission.
Cause and effect: Mullin and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole are among four co-chairs of a new bipartisan caucus on social determinants of health.
The caucus launched with a virtual event attended by 700 advocates.
"Quality health care is more than just treating an illness, ailment, or chronic condition," Mullin said in a statement. "Social determinants, or non-medical contributors, are an important part of our strategy to improve overall health and well-being of Americans.
"In order to improve health outcomes in the long run, we must look at the full picture of patients’ lives and address these social determinants of health," he said.
Chunky Monkey: U.S. Sen. James Lankford got into a rather odd situation last week concerning ice cream.
Apparently under the impression that a new Oklahoma law allows for the banning of businesses that boycott Israel, Lankford said Ben and Jerry's should be booted from the state after the company said it will no longer sell ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after December 31, 2022.
"We should immediately block the sale of all #Benandjerrys in the state and in any state-operated facility to align with our law," Lankford tweeted.
This was after Israeli President Isaac Herzog said withholding Ben & Jerry's from the settlements constituted "a new kind of terrorism."
But Oklahoma's new law applies only to state government, and even then it's not clear Ben & Jerry's action meets the criteria for sanctions.
In the end, Lankford said he meant the law should be followed, whatever it is. And as for him, Lankford said he's sticking to Braum's.
No whiners: First District Congressman Kevin Hern, a self-made millionaire, caused a bit of a stir by suggesting Americans should forego retirement and "work until you're not here anymore."
John Swoboda, a Democrat who plans to challenge Hern in next year's general election, replied, "We have millionaires in Congress who want to replace jobs with machines and pay adults with families the same wage high school kids were making 20 years ago. Not only that but Hern wants us to do it until we die and be happy about it."
Dots and dashes: The Biden administration announced the granting of $1.7 million to 34 rural health clinics in Oklahoma to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, and Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas took up an issue vexing U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe — how and why the Federal Communications Commission ignored objections from federal agencies and sold sensitive radio spectrum to a private communications company. ... Inhofe proposed $1 billion for private aircraft hangers. ... Lucas asked for an unspecified amount for the nation's 12,000 watershed dams. ... Inhofe reintroduced legislation to give states authority to regulate and develop energy production on federal land within their borders. ... Cole declared victory after the U.S. Department of Education deleted references to critical race theory as a criteria for certain grants. ... The Senate adopted a resolution from Inhofe and Lankford recognizing the University of Oklahoma's national championship softball team.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
